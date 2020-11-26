Netflix: Reveal the first images of Castlevania season 4

At last! Netflix’s Castlevania shows its first images for its fourth season.Don’t miss it!

Netflix’s Castlevania is one of the biggest original series the streaming service has ever launched, adapting the video game story line and following the story of the vampire hunters in Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard in a world where Dracula already no this.

The first images of the fourth season have been revealed and Somagnews shares them with you although we have not yet received a release date for the fourth season of the animated supernatural tales, these images shared by the good people of Powerhouse Animation show that the production the next arc is underway.

Just finished an incredible episode of Castlevania! I'm so proud of the whole team, I teared up! 😭 S4 is turning out PHENOMENAL! As a little gift for Thanksgiving…Here's a couple screenshots from s4…. 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/gZJn6WDoLG — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) November 25, 2020

Powerhouse Animation has brought fans one of the best video game adaptations to ever come to life with their Castlevania animated series, with its third season bringing us a world where Dracula has been eliminated.

Castlevania final season recap

However, with the vampire lord now dead, a power vacuum has been created and people like the vampire Carmilla and her sisters are seeking to take the crown, while the counterfeiter devil Isaac is trying to wipe out humanity for its sins. perceived.

When Trevor and Sypha parted ways with Alucard, the trio faced unique threats in the final season, while the fourth story arc was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the final season.

Powerhouse animation director Samuel Deets shared the first two stills from Castlevania season four, giving a fresh look at Trevor and Sypha, who tried to stop the Dracula cult from opening a portal to the underworld and unleashing a torrent of demons. in about the world.

Powerhouse recently launched a new series on Netflix called Blood of Zeus, which takes its graceful animation and brings to life a mythological story that tries to reach the high standard set by its work on the adventures of the Belmont Clan.



