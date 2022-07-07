Netflix Resident Evil Show Trailer Reveals 4 Easter Eggs of Video Games

The new trailer for Resident Evil from Netflix shows four Easter eggs from video games that will appear in the upcoming show. Starting with the original Capcom game in 1996, the Resident Evil franchise currently consists of 12 games and seven feature films, the latest of which is Johannes Roberts’ Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The upcoming Netflix interpretation of the games is the first time the source material has been adapted for a live–action series.

The action of the Resident Evil series takes place in two different time frames, one of which unfolds in the future after the discovery of the T-virus and a deadly outbreak. The early chronology of the show tells about the exploits of Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), a leading biochemist in New Raccoon City at Umbrella Corporation. Early trailers and promotional images teased a lot of fear and a lot of action, as Resident Evil fans expected, but also teased a compelling human factor that viewers could invest in. In addition to Reddick as Wesker, Resident Evil stars Ella Balinska, Sienna Agudong, Thurlow Convery, Conner Gosatti, Tatiana Gaidar, Lea Vivier, Bjorn Steinbach and Paula Nunez.

In the new Netflix trailer titled “The Development of Resident Evil,” fans can get their first look at the many monsters, characters and storylines that will appear in the upcoming adaptation. The trailer also shows at least four references to the Resident Evil video games and Easter eggs that will be in the show. In addition to the rather obvious Umbrella Corporation logo on the skateboard wheel, the show will also feature a Hydra three-barrel shotgun, red herbs for health and a reference to the iconic video game moment featuring a zombified Doberman.

For those fans who played the original 1996 Resident Evil, the moment when the Doberman jumped through the glass was a truly shocking video game experience. The upcoming Netflix adaptation seems to recreate this moment in its own way, with other characters in a different setting. It is still unknown what place other Easter eggs will take in the series, but fans of the games will surely be glad to see some familiar props. Red grass, in particular, is an interesting addition, and it is unclear whether this plant will appear only as a background Easter egg or whether it will have real healing properties that affect the characters of the story.

Paul W. S. Anderson’s “Resident Evil” films starring Milla Jovovich were interesting in their own way, but they were never a real adaptation of the source material, often paving their own way. Resident Evil: “Welcome to Raccoon City”, on the other hand, seems much closer to the source material of the video game, but still does not resonate with either the public or critics. While the fun Easter eggs will likely enhance the viewing experience of the upcoming Resident Evil series for longtime fans of the games, we hope the show can also provide a promising story and a set of characters to take care of.