Netflix | Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be a series

The platform offers all the details of the new Capcom television production, where one of the producers will be immersed in the series.

It’s official: Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will not be a movie, but a 3D animation series under the Spanish name of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The new Capcom and Netflix production will arrive at no additional cost to the video on demand platform next year 2021. With the participation of an important creative from the license, it is defined as a horror series with science fiction elements; all with aesthetic CGI.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi, producer and supervisor of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Hiroyuki Kobayashi, producer of the Resident Evil series, will be in charge of captaining the supervision of each of the chapters; although the total number of episodes has not transcended. We also do not know at this point if there will be only one season or several. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be a computer-animated animated series, as if it were cinematic scenes from a video game.

Based on the Capcom video game saga, ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ is a horror series with a sci-fi twist. Premiere in 2021 only on Netflix ”, we can read in the description of the video, already available in Spanish. It is also confirmed that a new story will be told within the already known universe; therefore, it will not be the direct adaptation of any of the main episodes, no matter how much we see Leon and Claire in the first trailer.

If we focus on the details behind the cameras, it is also confirmed that the production will be carried out by TMS Entertainment, while the Quebico studio will be responsible for the 3D animation. We are talking about the team that already launched Resident Evil: Vendetta in 2017.

We will know more details soon. The next main iteration of the video game saga will be Resident Evil 8 Village and will arrive in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Here we go over everything we know about the game so far.



