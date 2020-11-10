Netflix renews The Umbrella Academy series for season 3

Netflix finally announced the renewal of The Umbrella Academy series for its 3rd season. According to what has been released so far, the production of the next ten episodes will begin in February 2021.

The cast of Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore are expected to return to bring their respective characters to life.

With the renewal, viewers have already begun to question what the third season of The Umbrella Academy will bring. The suspense seen in the last episodes confirmed that the plot of the series will further distance itself from the original stories seen in the comics created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

While the first two seasons were based directly on the initial arcs developed in its original base material, the introduction of the Sparrow Academy, seen at the end of season 2, suggests that from now on we will have news – and, perhaps, they will be new!

It is worth remembering that, in an interview given to the TV Guide website during the launch of Season 2, showrunner Steve Blackman stated that the screenwriters use the narratives of the original comics only as an initial guideline and not as a definitive map of content transposition.

Still on the plot, it is also important to think that the Sparrow Academy is not the only loose thread of the 2nd season to be developed. The audience is still very curious to know everything about Ben’s alternative timeline (Justin H. Min).

Therefore, you need to be aware of the news related to The Umbrella Academy. Those who haven’t checked it out, can marathon the first two seasons on Netflix.



