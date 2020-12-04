Netflix renews Blood of Zeus anime for season 2

Netflix gave the green light for the 2nd season of its original anime Blood of Zeus. The announcement was made through a short video posted on one of the company’s official Twitter profiles.

The animation, produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, had originally been promoted as Gods & Heroes and is directly inspired by Greek mythology.

The story follows the trajectory of Heron, a young plebeian who lives in ancient Greece and who sees his life change when he discovers that he is the son of Zeus. With a war approaching, Heron is tasked with saving the world in a battle against a demonic army.

Check out the announcement made by Netflix on Twitter:

The Fates have news! Heron's adventures will continue in season 2 of Blood of Zeus. @powerhouseanim pic.twitter.com/RJXvhIJJkr — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 3, 2020

Powerhouse Animation Studios is the same producer as Castlevania. Shaunt Nigoghossian (Justice League Action) is the animation director, while Charley and Vlas Parlapanides (Death Note) act as showrunners, creators, writers and executive producers of Blood of Zeus.

The anime’s dubbing cast consists of Jason O’Mara (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Mamie Gummer (True Detective), Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Jessica Henwick (Luke Cage), Melina Kanakaredes (The Resident), Claudia Christian (9-1-1) and Elias Toufexis (The Expanse).

The first season of Blood of Zeus has eight episodes already available for viewing on Netflix streaming. The anime was very well received by the public and critics, reaching 100% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes website in 19 reviews.



