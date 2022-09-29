Netflix Removed LGBTQ Tag from Jeffrey Dahmer Series After Backlash

Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag from the series Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story after it was criticized by viewers.

The series was classified with the LGBTQ tag when it was first released on September 21, but according to Variety, two days later, on September 23, it was removed.

At the time of its release, the show was also labeled as “sinister”, “psychological”, “horror”, “vintage crime” and “gloomy”.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the tag’s binding to the series has been criticized by some viewers. Although Dahmer fits the category of a gay serial killer, as one viewer remarked on TikTok, “this is not the performance we are looking for.”

On Twitter , the viewer wrote: “Why Netflix put the story about Dahmer in the LGBTQ category…. it’s not a very good performance, for example… at all.”

Other shows tagged with LGBTQ include Heartstopper, Sex Education, and films such as Call Me By Your Name.

Dahmer the Monster: The story of Jeffrey Dahmer, co-created by Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story”) and Ian Brennan, tells about the life and crimes of an American serial killer, played by Evan Peters.

The synopsis reads: “Dahmer sheds light on the untold stories of Dahmer’s victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that allowed him to continue his murderous activities for more than a decade.”

The series also drew criticism from real-life family members of Dahmer’s victims. In an interview with Insider, Rita Isbell, Errol Lindsay’s sister, said: “It’s sad that they are just making money from this tragedy. It’s just greed.”

She added: “I’ve never been contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should have asked if we mind or how we feel about it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”