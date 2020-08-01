Netflix releases video playback speed setting on Android

Netflix starts releasing this Saturday, August 1st, a new feature that you probably have already seen in other video and audio players: the play speed adjustment feature.

Available on YouTube, Spotify and other platforms, the idea is to allow people to choose their own way of watching content, whether due to fast or slow dialogs, or because of time.

The function was in test a few months ago and now it will finally be made available to users, starting with the Netflix app on Android.

You can choose between 0.5x and 0.75x to reduce the speed, keep the default at 1x and increase the playback speed to 1.25x and 1.5x. It is important to remember that if you do not return to the normal 1x speed, the player will continue to play the series and movies at the last chosen speed.

As stated, the functionality is in the process of being released exclusively for Android, but it is expected that the iOS application and browser player will receive the new feature in the coming months.



