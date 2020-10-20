Netflix releases trailer for new Spanish series

Netflix has released a trailer for its new Spanish series Los Favoritos de Midas (Midas Favorites), which will be streaming in November.

The series features a group that calls itself “The Favorites of Midas”, who begin to blackmail a great businessman from Spain. The group asks him to deliver 50 million euros to them, or else people chosen at random will begin to die.

Shortly afterwards, Victor Genovés, the businessman, finds himself in the midst of a plot of murder and harassment involving the police, the group that makes threats and people close to him. It is up to him to decide whether new people will die or whether he will yield to blackmail and hand over money to criminals.

Through the trailer, we can see that the series will bring a lot of investigation and police tension to try to find out who are responsible for the crimes.

Watch the video released by Netflix:

Official synopsis of Los Favoritos de Midas

Set in Madrid, the story is inspired by Jack London’s short story The Mascots of Midas. The influential businessman Victor Genovés (Luis Tosar) is blackmailed: if he does not pay a large amount of money, the group called Favorites of Midas will start killing random people at certain times and places until achieving this goal. How many deaths will Victor be able to endure?

The series was created and directed by Mateo Gil, who signed the script with Miguel Barros. The cast includes Luis Tosar, Willy Toledo, Marta Belmonte, Carlos Blanco and Marta Milans.

See also the official poster for the 1st season of Los Favoritos de Midas, also released by Netflix.



