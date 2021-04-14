Netflix releases trailer for documentary on Chadwick Boseman

Netflix surprised its fans by releasing the trailer for its new documentary, Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist.The production promises an “intimate look” at the art of the deceased actor. For that, some of his closest Hollywood colleagues, such as Viola Davis and Danai Gurira, were invited. Check out:

What to expect from the documentary?

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist is an intimate look at the incomparable art of the Oscar-nominated actor and the acting process that guided his transformative performances. Guests, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee and others take us behind the scenes to explore Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his work.

Chadwick Boseman is running for the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the Netflix film, The Supreme Voice of the Blues. The actor has already received posthumous awards for his performance at the SAG Awards, Gotham Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

The eternal Black Panther died in August last year, after a long battle with colon cancer. The actor never shared the diagnosis with his colleagues or the public, acting in major films while battling the disease. Among them, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Dead End Crime and The Supreme Voice of the Blues.

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist will be released this Saturday, April 17, on Netflix. The documentary will only be available for 30 days, so be sure to watch it at the last moment.