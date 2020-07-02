Netflix Releases The Old Guard’s New Trailer

Netflix has released another trailer for the new comic book adaptation, The Old Guard. The movie, starring Charlize Theron, offers a visual feast with lots of action.

Netflix, which has previously done quite well in Daredevil and Locke & Key action adaptations, is now preparing to come up with an action adaptation based on the comic book series of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. Netflix has now released a new trailer for The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron, one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses.

In The Old Guard, Charlize Theron portrays a warrior named Andy who has been alive for thousands of years. Andy cannot die because of a force that repeatedly heals his wounds. Having one of the best possible powers for a warrior, Andy leads an elite team of mercenaries with the same powers as him.

The movie, which was accompanied by Kiki Layne, starring Charlize Theron, also starred in Marwan Kanzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, written by Greg Rucka, one of the creators of the comic book series.

Netflix, The Old Guard, “Four immortal warriors that have secretly protected humanity for centuries become targets because of their mysterious powers as they discover a new immortal.” explains the form. It can be said that the subject of the movie is at least similar to Hakan: The Guard on paper.

The Old Guard trailer



