Netflix releases the final trailer for season 4 of Stranger Things days before the premiere

Stranger Things, the fiction and suspense series starring Millie Bobby Brown, has not delivered new episodes since the third season appeared on the Netflix streaming platform in July 2019. They are almost three years away, but now there are only a few hours left for the great return, while the final trailer for the first part reveals the dangers to which the Hawkins gang will be exposed.

It’s been a long wait, but finally the new episodes of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix on Friday May 27 when the first wave of installments appear on the streamer with season 4 of the hit supernatural series, which will be taking the group of friends to new adventures that will be full of terror from start to finish.

And it is that with a few hours left for the premiere of part 1 of season 4 of Stranger Things, Netflix released the last promotional trailer before the debut and advanced part of what eager fans can expect. A mix of nostalgia with supernatural elements and signs that bad things are yet to come in the most promising installment of the Fiction series.

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be the biggest that has been presented so far. Not only in the narrative of the stories that follow Eleven, but in length. Longer episodes and a more complete season, as a way to compensate viewers for the long absence from the screens.

Epic Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 Trailer

No doubt season 4 will be ambitious as each episode will be loaded with special effects, new threats and lots of horror and really weirder stuff. According to Millie Bobby Brown, the upcoming episodes will delve into the backstory of her character, Eleven. Let’s remember that in the past only her mother was mentioned, but now fans will be able to know where the girl with telekinetic powers came from.

All in all, fans will get to witness the horror that will make her presence felt in a big way in season 4, and there is much praise for the epic nature and escalating tension of the show. That said, many of the upcoming episodes are extremely long and that could raise some questions about the pace of the story.