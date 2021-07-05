Netflix Releases Official Trailer For The Sequel

ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Netflix released this Monday (5) the first trailer for Rua do Medo: 1978, the second horror film in the trilogy. The video shows a little more about the witch that haunts the city of Shadyside.

In the aftermath, a wave of murders terrorizes Camp Nightwing, which is split between Shadyside and Sunnyville. This time, the assassin is a masked man who uses an ax to terrorize the camp’s teenagers. It has already appeared in the first film, but its origin will only be told in part 2.

In addition, it will also be possible to learn more about Sarah Fier, who has the citizens of Shadyside supposedly for revenge.

The cast includes Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Gillian Jacobs, Ryan Simpkins, Ted Sutherlan, Kiana Madeira, Jordyn DiNatale, Jordana Spiro and Chiara Aurelia.

Rua do Medo: 1978 will arrive on Netflix next Friday (9). The last film in the trilogy will be available on July 16th.