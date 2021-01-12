Netflix releases list of original films to premiere in 2021

Netflix today released a video presenting its releases for 2021. With big names in Hollywood, the streaming giant has shown that it does not want to lag behind Disney + and HBO Max in a year that should continue to be difficult for cinema releases.

In the video, Netflix shows its almost 200 million subscribers that it plans to release at least one new film a week by the end of 2021. Altogether, there are 71 titles from different genres – from musicals to action, romantic comedies going through animation and movies for the whole family. Check out the video.

Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among those who appeared in the video presenting their respective projects, which will be launched in the next 12 months. Among the main highlights is the assault film Red Notice, starring Gadot, Johnson and Reynolds.

The western The Harder They Fall with Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors is another project that draws attention. And there is also The Woman in the Window, a film starring Amy Adams and which had its premiere postponed several times in theaters. Army of the Dead, Zach Snyder’s new zombie film, the third chapter of The Princess and the Commonwealth and Thunder Force, hero comedy with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are also among the releases expected for 2021.

But the highlight of the video is the first images of Don’t Look Up. Adam McKay’s new film (Vice and The Other Guys) stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans , Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Melanie Lynskey, Matthew Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and Himesh Patel.

2021 is also the year that will see the end of the franchises for All the Boys I Loved Before and A Barraca do Beijo, both ending in the third chapter. And speaking of a trilogy, Netflix will launch the three films in the Fear Street franchise in 2021. The feature films are expected to arrive in the catalog just one month apart, probably during Halloween.