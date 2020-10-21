Netflix releases list of 10 most watched original movies

Netflix released an updated list of its 10 most watched original productions of all time. In all, six films were released in 2020: Rescue, Double Change, The Old Guard, Enola Holmes, Power and The Kissing Booth 2.

First since the launch, Rescue is starring Chris Hemsworth and has a script signed by brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Ultimatum). The feature has 99 million views on the platform.

Another highlight is that four films were released starting in July: The Old Guard, Enola Holmes, Power and The Kissing Booth 2. According to the streaming giant, the comic adaptation starring Charlize Theron was the biggest original film premiere by last three months, with 78 million viewers. The teen adventure with Millie Bobbie Brown and Jamie Foxx’s action movie follow with 76 million and 75 million viewers, respectively.

Of the films released in previous years, the highlight remains with the Bird Box in second place, with 89 million views. Martin Scorsese’s Irishman, who won 10 Oscar nominations, remains in the top 10, with 64 million views.

Remember that Netflix counts a view as two minutes of screen time, so there is no way to say how many subscribers watched all these films from beginning to end. It is also important to note that the pandemic caused the consumption of content via streaming to increase, favoring the most recent films.

Check out the complete list below with the 10 most watched original Netflix productions.

Redemption – 99 million

Bird Box – 89 million

Double Change – 85 million

Squad 6 – 83 million

The Old Guard – 78 million

Enola Holmes – 76 million

Power – 75 million

Mystery in the Mediterranean – 73 million

The Kissing Booth 2 – 66 million

The Irish – 64 million



