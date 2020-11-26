Netflix releases images of the 4th season of Castlevania

The anime Castlevania, inspired by the eponymous game produced by Konami, is one of Netflix’s biggest original hits. Because of that, the fans are already completely excited for the fourth season of the series.

To increase this hype, Netflix released two images of the new Castlevania season.

Photos of the 4th season of the anime

The images were posted by Samuel Deets, the director of Powerhouse Animation, who shared two photos on his official Twitter account. The material shown shows the faces of Sypha Belnades and Trevor Belmont.

“I just finished an amazing episode of Castlevania! I am so proud of the whole team, I cried! ?? Season 4 is getting PHENOMENAL!

About the 4th season of Castlevania on Netflix

The anime is produced by Netflix and Powerhouse Animation, telling the story of the game Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, produced by Konami. Thus, the series tells the story of the vampire hunters Trevor Belmont, Sypha and Alucard, who, at the beginning of the series, defended Wallachia County from the fearsome Dracula and the vampire lord’s demon army.

Now, with the death of the great vampire, hunters will have to deal with new complications, such as the Council of Sisters, composed of vampires Carmilla, Striga, Lenore and Morana.



