Netflix releases full trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ new series

“Everything goes in love and in war”. That’s the phrase that opens the trailer and sets the tone for Bridgerton, the new series by Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey’s Anatomy. This is Shonda’s first work for Netflix and the author’s debut on a streaming platform.

The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s eponymous book saga, which has nine books published between 2000 and 2013.

The drama will accompany the Bridgertons’ eldest daughter, Daphne, who undergoes a change in her life as she seeks a successful marriage in society, but at the same time seeks to be happy in love.

Check out the trailer:

Bridgerton Official Synopsis

“Created by Chris Van Dusen of producer Shondaland, Bridgerton accompanies Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who needs to get a good marriage, but also hopes to find true love.

In London, during the Regency Period, that dream seems impossible. Even more so when Daphne’s brother begins to discard all suitors, and the mysterious Lady Whistledown spreads gossip about her in high society.

This is where the rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), a single and convinced bachelor, comes in. Despite saying that they want nothing to do with each other, there is a strong attraction between the two, who need to deal with this relationship full of psychological games and with society’s expectations for their future. ”

The cast of the series still has Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews.

Bridgerton’s first season will premiere on December 25, 2020 on Netflix.



