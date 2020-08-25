Netflix Releases First Trailer of Enola Holmes

Netflix has released the first trailer of the Enola Holmes series about Sherlock Holmes’ free-spirited sister. The trailer provides insights into the dynamics of the Enola Holmes character.

We have had the opportunity to watch Sherlock Holmes, one of the most famous fictional characters in history, in many productions such as movies and TV series. It’s time to watch Enola, the brother of the famous detective who is just as strange and crazy as he is …

Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown, who shines with Netflix, Stranger Things, will be presented to Netflix subscribers on September 23, and now we have the opportunity to get a first look at Brown’s Enola Holmes with the released trailer.

Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin

Based on the book series of the same name, Enola Holmes tells the story of free-spirited Enola, who is left with two older brothers (Sherlock and Mycroft) after their mother disappears, solving the mystery behind her mother’s disappearance.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola, as well as Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes as Superman and Geralt in The Witcher, and Sam Claflin, who we know from the Hunger games series as Mycroft.

Netflix’s Enola Holmes statement

“Sherlock’s younger sister sets out to find her missing mother. Enola transforms himself into a super detective in the process, both cunningly defeating his famous brother and uncovering a dangerous conspiracy surrounding a mysterious young lord. ”

Enola Holmes trailer



