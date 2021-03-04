Netflix releases comedy trailer with Melissa McCarthy

Netflix released the first trailer for Thunder Squad, an action comedy starring Melissa McCarthy (The Spy Who Knew Less) and Octavia Spencer (Cross Stories). The plot will be set in a world terrified by super villains, and in this medium, scientist Emily Stanton has developed a formula to give superpowers to normal people.

However, after accidentally sharing incredible skills with their friend, they must form the first team of superheroes to deal with the threat. Soon, it will be up to the Thunder Squad to fight against evildoers and save Chicago. Check out!

The video is based on established elements from superhero films and shows the funny interaction between the protagonists. At the same time, it brings an unconventional approach with many parody scenes to productions of the genre, including references to Iron Man.

The cast of the feature also features Jason Bateman (Arrested Development), Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Melissa Leo (The Winner) and Tyrel Jackson Williams (Modern Family). Thunder Squad was directed and written by Ben Falcone (Tammy: Out of Control), a well-known collaborator on projects with McCarthy. The attraction will arrive in 2021 on the streaming platform.