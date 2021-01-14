Netflix released a documentary about soccer king Pele

Netflix just made an all-important announcement. A documentary on the king of football, Pelé, is coming out very soon!

Netflix has many surprises in store for us for the coming year.

The platform has therefore promised its users a great year in terms of content. However, we did not expect so much!

Netflix has therefore decided to bet heavily on documentaries. She will soon unveil one, entirely dedicated to Pelé, the king of football. Yeh!

As a reminder, the legend would have scored 1281 goals in 1363 games. Just that ! So, it seems legitimate to retrace his life in an exceptional documentary. Thus, he will combine archive images and testimonies, including that of Pelé himself.

You will also have the opportunity to see other stars such as Zagallo, Amarildo and Jairzinho. As well as close family and journalists who lived through the golden age of football.

A 30-second teaser is already online and will therefore make all football fans want to see more.

However, we will have to be a little more patient to find out in full. Indeed, the platform has announced that it will be released on February 23. Patience!

Directed by David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas, it seems important to point out that this content is produced by filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.

After the original content dedicated to Tony Parker, we can say that Netflix is ​​hitting hard once again with another documentary on the sport. And we love it!

NETFLIX DIDN’T SAY ITS LAST WORD!

But if Netflix is ​​setting the bar very high, it’s because it knows it has competition. Indeed, just over a year after its launch in the US, Disney + is already well established in the streaming industry.

According to a study by Nielsen published this week, the firm + owns seven of the ten most streamed films of 2020 in the United States. It must be said that the multiple confinements have helped a lot.

Although this figure is only for the USA, Netflix has a lot to be afraid of. So, in addition to sports documentaries, the platform has seen the big picture for the year to come.

It has therefore announced no less than 71 unreleased films in 2021. That is more than one film per week, offered almost at the same time in the 190 territories where the service is present. Wow!

In order to win this battle against Disney +, the platform relies in part on the big names in cinema. Namely Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Adam McKay, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, The Rock. Or Meryl Streep, Halle Berry, Kid Cudi, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Chris Hemsworth, Noah Centineo and Joey King. The list is still long !

Suffice to say that there will be something for everyone. We hope this will attract even more subscribers. To be continued !