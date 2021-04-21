Netflix registers sharp drop in the number of new subscribers

Netflix released a document aimed at its shareholders and investors reporting its growth rate of new subscribers in the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the same period last year, the result was below expectations and discouraged the stock market, dropping the price of its paper by 12%, which came to equivalent to US $ 67.97 after a few hours of operation.

The sudden drop can be explained by the data released by Netflix: last year, during the beginning of the quarantine due to Covid-19, the company received about 16 million new subscribers in 3 months. This year, so far, there has been a growth of “only” 3.98 million new subscriptions, equivalent to a reduction of 75.37% when compared to the performance of 2020.

To make matters worse, Netflix said in January this year that it would receive at least 6.3 million new subscribers for this period. Now, the company expects an additional 1 million new additions for the next quarter, totaling 4.8 million – substantially below expectations.

Part of the problem can be explained by two factors: the first is that the significant increase in the number of subscribers last year was driven by the beginning of the quarantine, when many people joined platforms like Netflix to entertain themselves. As the situation remained very similar in this sense, it would be difficult to achieve such a big or bigger jump in tuition.

On the other hand, the drop in the number of productions due to the pandemic has also reduced users’ interest in Netflix, especially when considering new competitors, such as Disney + and its catalog of original media. To remedy the problem, the company is betting on new films with big celebrities, such as Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, to boost its collection and bring more subscribers.