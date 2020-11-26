Netflix reaches consensus in Bandersnatch case

Netflix has reached a compromise to end the case against its interactive Black Mirror episode, Bandersnatch. According to the news in The Hollywood Reporter; Netflix reached an agreement with Chooseco, which publishes books in the style of “Choose Your Own Adventure” earlier this week. Thus, the fight with Chooseco, who stated that Netflix and its registered trademark were used without permission, ended.

Chooseco sued Netflix shortly after Bandersnatch was released. The episode told the story of an obsessed game developer in a “choose your own adventure” book. Chooseco, who took an aggressive attitude even towards small game developers, sued Netflix for using its trademark without permission.

Netflix did not spend much time responding to this lawsuit, stating that Chooseco’s trademark was too generic, and asked to be nullified.

The terms of the settlement in the lawsuit that started between Netflix and Chooseco due to Bandersnatch are currently unclear. However, it is known that Chooseco’s rights on the “Choose Your Own Adventure” brand remain reserved.



