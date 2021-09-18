Netflix publishes trailer for 7 prisoners, film with Rodrigo Santoro and production by Fernando Meirelles

Unsurprisingly, Netflix constantly works to bring new titles to its customers, whether these releases are produced by the company itself or, closing a contract for productions from large and small studios around the world.

One of the most recent examples of additions that we expect to arrive is the film “7 Prisoneiros”, which has the production of Fernando Meirelles (who has in his curriculum films such as “City of God”, “City of Men”, “Dois” Popes” and more), Ramin Bahrani (director of “The White Tiger”) and Rodrigo Santoro in its cast.

In addition to the names mentioned above, the film “7 Prisioneiros” also has the presence of Alexandre Moratto, who was recently successful with the film “Sócrates”, conquering in the last two years a series of awards and successful presence on the festival circuit .

The film, which is 1:33 am, is scheduled to arrive in November on Netflix and recently won two parallel awards at the Venice Film Festival 2021 (Honorable Mention by the Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Foundation and Sorriso Diverso Venezia for Best Foreign Film), bringing the story of a young man who finds himself torn between participating in a criminal human trafficking scheme or putting his and his family’s life at risk.

Synopsis:

To improve the life of his family in the interior, young Mateus takes a job at a junkyard in São Paulo, but ends up involved in the dangerous world of human trafficking. Now, he will have to decide between continuing to work for the criminal boss or putting his family’s future at risk.