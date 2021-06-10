Netflix Publishes Return Date for Eu Never… and Outer Banks

Netflix released this Thursday (10) a teaser confirming the debut dates of Outer Banks and Eu Never: July 30 and July 15, respectively.

The plot of I Never… follows a student who has to deal with the typical problems of every American high school student, such as hormones at the surface, the anxiety of joining the popular class and losing her virginity, but with the extra pressure of belonging to a traditional Indian family.

The cast includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Ramona Young, Benjamin Norris, Adam Shapiro, Martin Martinez, Christina Kartchner, Angela Kinsey, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison.

Outer Banks tells a group of teenagers called “Pogues” who are determined to find out what happened to their friend’s missing father. Along the way, they discover the legendary treasure of the famous Royal Merchant that is linked to their father.