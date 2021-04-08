Netflix: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dramas

Netflix closed a deal with Archewell Productions, a production company belonging to the couple formed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Thus, a docusseries project – Heart of Invictus – is already being developed directly for streaming.So far, names like director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara are among the production team. The documentary series will deepen, throughout its episodes, in the routine of the competitors of the Invictus games.

Through this great proximity to the athletes, personal stories should be extracted to compose the narrative, also showing reports of resilience and hope.

The project is also expected to accompany the organizers in the preparatory work for the games, postponed due to the pandemic, to May 2022, and in partnership with the selections of each nation to support their competitors next year.

Heart of Invictus: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get involved in new Netflix series

A lot of people don’t know, but Prince Harry was instrumental in launching the Invictus Games, which started in 2014 and counted on the participation of several army officers who suffered injuries throughout their careers.

In fact, the Duke of Sussex will serve as executive producer on the series, eventually appearing in front of the cameras alongside the Invictus Games Foundation, of which he is the patron.

“This series will show the audience several exciting stories about these competitors on their way to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first project with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited, ”said Prince Harry in an official statement.

Let’s wait for news!