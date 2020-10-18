Netflix: prices, catalog, compatible devices and TVs

Netflix began not as a VOD platform, but 3 decades ago as the first online video store in history. It was 1998, the time when DVD began to settle on the market. With 30 employees and a first catalog of 925 titles, Netflix sent and received the movies on DVD through the American postal service.

And although it went through its bad times, it managed to recover and see how the year after the dotCom bubble, it was back on track. But in the middle of the bygone era, Netflix began to think of a madness: streaming video.

Today, according to the New York Times, Netflix has a total of 182.8 million subscribers worldwide, making it one of the largest on-demand content services in the world, and the most popular at the end user level without doubt.

How much Netflix is ​​worth

Netflix has several plans to suit different needs. The plan you choose will determine the number of devices on which you can watch Netflix at the same time, although you can watch all the content you want, since there is no viewing limit in this regard.

Basic Plan: € 7.99 / month

Number of screens that can be viewed at the same time: 1

Number of phones or tablets on which you can have downloads: 1

Content available in HD? Not

Content available in Ultra HD? Not

Standard Plan: € 11.99 / month

Number of screens that can be viewed at the same time: 2

Number of phones or tablets on which you can have downloads: 2

Content available in HD? Yes

Content available in Ultra HD? Not

Premium plan: € 15.99 / month

Number of screens that can be viewed at the same time: 4

Number of phones or tablets on which you can have downloads: 4

Content available in HD? Yes

Content available in Ultra HD? Yes

Get Netflix for free or 5 cents

Although officially in Spain there is no Netflix free trial plan, as if this were a lottery, you can open Netflix Spain and find several offers.

Being a proof of the company, the promotion displayed may vary depending on the browser used, the device or the time of day. Thus, the main page may not show any reference to said promotion or even show a message in which he offers 30 days for 0.05 euros. Currently the offers are:

– Netflix 1 month at € 0.05

– Netflix 1 month at € 0.99

– Netflix 1 month at € 3.99

– Netflix 1 month without initial offer



