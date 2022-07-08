Netflix presents an action-packed trailer for the movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Uprising”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is one of those franchises that defied fate itself. Despite the fact that this property, which basically exudes the 80s, every subsequent decade has seen at least a respectably well-received modern revival in one form or another. Well, it looks like the new 20s are no different.

Netflix has just revealed the trailer for its upcoming animated movie “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie,” and no, it’s not that movie about Seth Rogen TMNT. It looks just as ambitious and filled with adrenaline, since its name is dubiously long, which means that it is more than just an attempt to cash in on nostalgia. Based on the animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Uprising,” the upcoming film looks like it will capture the high-octane action of the movie of the same name. However, anyone who might have shrugged off this series might want to take another look.

The trailer shows time-traveling Casey Jones returning to warn the titular turtles of a future threat from a familiar alien species known as the Krang. 2 years after the finale of the Nickelodeon movie “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, the team of heroes faces the biggest challenge, as Leo must stand up to lead his brothers Rafa, Donny and Mikey to victory. This may not seem like the most inspiring idea, at least for those who are familiar with TMNT, but there seems to be a lot in it.

Let’s start with the fact that the actors from the TV series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” have returned to reprise their roles in the film. Among them are Ben Schwartz (Leonardo), Omar Benson Miller (Raphael), Brandon Michal Smith (Michelangelo), Josh Brenner (Donatello), Kat Graham (April O’Neill) and Eric Bauza (Splinter). As for the new voices, Haley Joel Osment will play Casey Jones, and some sharp-eyed viewers can unmistakably recognize the intonation of the star of “Our Flag means Death” Rhys Darby in the role of the villain Hypno-Potamus.

Fans of the series will probably be happy to see the cast again after the show ended in 2020. But that’s not all the film has to offer, as the animation itself also looks quite worthy of the admission price. As with the recent series, it reflects the chaotic nature that fans expect from the TMNT franchise while maintaining its own atmosphere.

There are many reasons why the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise continues to thrive on Saturday morning, and its uncanny ability to adapt to the mainstream of any time is a big part of that. It seems that even beginners will like the film, and this is certainly another plus in its favor. So keep an eye on when it will fall in the near future.

The premiere of the movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Uprising” will take place on August 5, 2022 on Netflix.