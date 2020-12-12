Netflix Prepares Animated Series for Sonic the Hedgehog

US-based media giant Netflix is ​​preparing to add a new one to its video game-based content with the Hedgehog Sonic animation series. The new Sonic series is expected to meet Netflix viewers in 2022.

Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the most iconic mascots of the game world, has a long history in cartoons and comics as well as in games. So much so that many different TV shows and a live action movie have been produced for Sonic. Now, a new Sonic Hedgehog animated series is preparing for Netflix.

Netflix is ​​co-producing the series with Sonic’s producer Sega, Wildbrain, who has produced many different children’s programs, and Man of Action, which produces Ben 10, Generator Rex and Zak Storm.

Modern Sonic design will be used in the new series:

Although there is not much information about what we will see in the new Sonic series, the promotional image Netflix shared and then deleted from NX Twitter shows a silhouette of modern 3D Sonic design, unlike the chubby and tougher “classic Sonic” in games like Sonic Mania. This means that we may encounter character designs similar to Sonic Boom spin-off games and TV series in the series.

Sonic the Hedgehog’s live action movie of the same name met with the audience at the beginning of this year. Produced by Sega and Paramount Pictures and released on February 14, 2020, the film was the highest opening video game adaptation.

With the new Sonic series, Netflix will add a new one to its video game-based content. The company previously announced that it started working on the Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Resident Evil series. The series is expected to meet the audience on Netflix screens in 2022.



