Netflix premieres for this month that you can’t miss

Netflix has been in tune with countless fans and constantly brings series for each of the demanding tastes, for that reason today we bring you the list of some series that you should see during the month of February there are a bit of everything, many come to stay and others will say goodbye to the streaming platform this month.

The Crew (available February 15)

Why should you watch? If you are a fan of Kevin James, you will surely want to make a pit stop for this comedy series. Former King of Queens and titular Kevin of Kevin Can Wait lead The Crew.

Interestingly, NASCAR fans should know that this is an officially licensed television series, complete with two producers from the National Stock Car Racing Association.

So, the new Netflix series is a multi-camera sitcom centered on a NASCAR crew chief (James) and his dedicated crew, whose lives are thrown into disarray when their owner retires and puts in his daughter, Catherine (Jillian Mueller). , in charge.

Good Girls (available February 16 with its third season)

Why should you watch? For three seasons Good Girls, Jenna Bans’ NBC comic thriller has gained a huge fan base. Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman play the homonymous, sardonic good girls.

In Good Girls, these girls’ decision to rob a supermarket (as a sort of Robin Hood stunt to counter bad men who take everything from them) quickly spirals out of control.

Firefly Lane (available February 3)

Why should you watch? If you are the long-suffering fan of Katherine Heigl, waiting for her to find a new hit series and thus return home regularly, then the new Firefly Lane series is the solution.

For its part, Firefly Lane demonstrated during its first week of release on Netflix, showing that there is an insatiable appetite for more of Dr. Izzie (Katherine Heigl), more dramas about female friendship.