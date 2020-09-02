Netflix orders Game of Thrones showrunners sci-fi series

Netflix announced on Tuesday (1) a major order: the adaptation of the drama series The Three-Body Problem to the showrunners of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who will serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Woo, showrunner for The Terror.

The Three-Body Problem (“The Three-Body Problem”) is a science fiction book by Chinese writer Liu Cixin. The story tells of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization and tries to answer a question asked by the Swiss physicist Leonhard Euler in the 18th century.

The Three Body Problem

The first volume of a trilogy, the book was published in 2014 and had its production and adaptation rights purchased by Netflix, which also hired the author for the position of consultant for the new series, along with translator Ken Liu.

In a press release, Benioff and Weiss were delighted with the story of Liu Cixin, claiming to be the most ambitious science fiction series they have ever read: “Taking readers on a journey from the 1960s to the end of time, life in the our light blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We hope to spend the next few years of our lives bringing this project to life for audiences worldwide “.



