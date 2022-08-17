Netflix on Wednesday shows the first full look at its Addams family, as the creators explain how Tim Burton’s series is different

Despite the fact that in recent years, the Addams Family has attracted attention thanks to two animated films, this fall there will be another adaptation of this creepy, strange and generally strange clan. Back in June, we first saw Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday Addams” on the Netflix show “Wednesday,” and now the first look at the main character with other members of her family is here. In addition, one of the creators of “Wednesday”, Alfred Gough, provided some details about how this streaming series, directed by Tim Burton, differs from past adaptations of this object live.

A year ago, it was announced that Luis Guzman would play Gomez Addams on Wednesday, and a few days later Catherine Zeta-Jones got the role of Morticia Addams. Wednesday will also feature Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, and you can see Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday with her brother and parents in the photo from Vanity Fair.

Wednesday marks the first time since “The Addams Family” was shown live since the 90s, when not only the films “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values” released in cinemas were presented, but also the film “The Addams Family Reunion”. and the short-lived TV series “The New Addams Family”. The above picture certainly evokes the right emotions that you would expect from these characters, although it is strange to see that Uncle Fester, Grandma and Larch are absent from the line-up. It is not yet known whether the first two will appear on Wednesday, Larch will be played by George Burcha.

In any case, given the type of gothic content that Tim Burton has created during his film career, it’s time for him to play in tandem with the Addams Family, and as his first television appearance into the bargain! Ironically, Burton was offered the first Addams Family movie back in the early 90s, but he turned it down. In the early 2010s, a frame-by-frame film “The Addams Family” was also planned, which Burton was supposed to co-author and co-produce, but it was postponed. In any case, one of the ways in which Burton sought to distinguish the medium from the previous projects of the Addams Family was a return to the original Addams Family cartoons from Charles Addams with the image of Gomez. As explained by Alfred Gough:

He wanted the silhouette to look more like Charles Addams cartoons, where Gomez is shorter than Morticia, and not like the suave version of Raul Julia in the movies.

Along with Raul Julia, Gomez Addams was played in live action films by John Estin, Tim Curry and Glenn Taranto, and Oscar Isaac voiced him in animated films released in 2019 and 2021. Now it’s Luis Guzman’s turn to bring the character to life, and co-creator Miles Millar said the following about this version of the character, as well as what Tim Burton hoped to achieve with the Medium:

He’s also incredibly cheerful and romantic, and I think he has all those classic Gomez ingredients that were there before, but he also brings something completely different and new. This is something that was very important for the show — that it didn’t look like a remake or reboot. This is what lives on in the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s on its own. This is not an attempt to be a 60s movie or TV show. It was very important for us and very important for Tim.

However, make no mistake, do not go into Wednesday thinking that this will be another traditional story of the Addams family. The series tells about the main character in the image of an older teenager attending Nevermore Academy, a prestigious boarding school for outcasts. Wednesday’s arrival coincides with a series of murders sweeping the city where the facility is located. Therefore, although we will see a fair amount of Morticia, Gomez and Pugsley on Wednesday (especially Morticia, since Catherine Zeta-Jones regularly stars in TV series), Netflix subscribers need to make it absolutely clear that Wednesday Addams is in the spotlight. this adaptation. Alfred Gough also mentioned that Tim Burton was attracted to how he would be able to explore Wednesday’s character without having to “sum up in an hour and 45 minutes,” and Miles Millar added that “the goal of the show was to make an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.”

While we wait to find out when Wednesday’s premiere will take place on Netflix, and other details about the show, read our Netflix TV schedule for 2022 to find out what other shows the platform offers before the end of the year.