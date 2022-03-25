Netflix Officially Raises Its Prices: It Starts With The United States

Netflix: If you have Netflix in Spain and it is also the Premium Plan, the one that comes with Ultra HD image quality and its use on up to 4 simultaneous screens, then you will have noticed that since its price increase was announced in December until today, the plan has gone from being worth 15.99 euros to costing 17.99, to 2€ only after reaching a new barrier: that of 20 euros per month.

The same barrier that they already have in the United States, a country in which Netflix has risen again.

Netflix price hike 2022

Netflix first notified US subscribers of its upcoming price hike in late January. The service’s basic plan is now $9.99 per month (up from $8.99), its standard tier is $15.49 per month (up from $13.99), and its 4K tier is $19, $99 per month (vs. $17.99). That means Netflix is ​​charging practically $20 a month for access to its service, a pretty significant milestone.

Netflix has long said that it will continue to gradually increase its price relative to the value it offers. That means producing more TV shows and movies — and now video games — and spending a lot of money bringing that content to life. And it is that the current VOD panorama is no longer what it was 3-4 years ago: With giants like Disney+ on board, HBO converted into HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video with its Lord of the Rings, etc., the competition is fierce, intense, and those projects with mega-stars like The Rock or Ryan Reynolds and directors like Michael Bay are not cheap.

Short of adding a level of advertising, something Netflix hasn’t indicated it’s going to do any time soon, it has to find money for that content from somewhere. Intermittent price hikes and its still-experimental password shrinkage are two ways to do it.

Netflix spokeswoman Kumiko Hidaka told The Verge that the price increases are being applied to existing subscribers “over the weeks,” adding that some subscribers may have already been notified and seen the changes applied. Officially, the new price comes into force on March 30.

Pay more if you compare

As we read last week in the newspaper Variety, Netflix will soon launch a test in three countries -Chile, Costa Rica and Peru- that will allow members who share their accounts with people outside their household to do so “in an easy and secure way, paying also a little more,” according to Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation. The new options will roll out in the coming weeks in all three countries (and may or may not expand beyond those markets). all three countries (and may or may not expand beyond those markets).

With the “add an additional member” feature, Netflix Standard and Premium plan members will be able to add subsidiary accounts for up to two people they don’t live with, each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password, for less than the cost of a standalone Netflix plan. The cost of the add-on is $2.99 ​​for each person added, which is in addition to what you already pay per month for Netflix.

In the three test markets, Netflix will notify members who share their account away from home in the coming weeks of the new options. A member will be prompted to verify their account only if a device outside their home connects to the account; Netflix can then ask the user to verify the login from the device by sending a verification code.