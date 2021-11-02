Netflix Officially Launches Mobile Gaming Space

The Netflix streaming platform announced this Tuesday (2) the official arrival of games to the service’s application, including in Brazilian territory.

The novelty will be implemented in the Netflix app and will appear starting tomorrow (3) for Android devices, later also coming to iOS.

For now, there will only be five games released, two of them already on the market and based on the Stranger Things phenomenon. The others are basketball, cards and billiards titles.

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Testing with the gaming section started a few weeks ago, but it was restricted to a few regions. Netflix’s expansion into games was speculated since the middle of this year and was later confirmed by the company, which guaranteed that the venture will not mean an increase in monthly fees or the appearance of ads or microtransactions during the experience.