Netflix Officially Announces ‘Resident Evil’ TV Series

Netflix has made the first official announcements for its upcoming new series, Resident Evil. According to the statements made, the first season will consist of 8 episodes of 1 hour and will take place in two different time zones. The release date of the series, which caused great excitement, has not been announced for now.

Although it has been the subject of various discussions recently, Netflix, which has not lost its popularity, continues to work on a new series. The platform, which will make a series of Resident Evil, which is a popular production in the video game world, today announced the first official details about this series.

Andrew Dabb, the number one name in Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil series, emphasizes that Resident Evil is the favorite game of all time. Stating that the game has a great story and is very happy that they will present this story to Netflix users worldwide, Dabb says that the series will have many new fans on the one hand, and that people who know Resident Evil from the game will be fans of this series.

According to the statements made by Netflix officials, the upcoming Resident Evil series will take place in two different time zones. In one of these time periods, we will watch Jade and Billie Wesker, who settled in New Raccoon City as a teenager. The children will learn that this place where they are settled contains much more than it actually is, while their fathers are hiding secrets that could destroy the world.

When we move into the second time zone, we will see the 30-year-old version of Jade. In the second period, which will pass approximately 10 years after the first period, there will be around 15 million people left around the world. In this episode of the series, we will witness a struggle to cope with the creatures infected with the “T” virus in the face of around 6 billion people against about 15 million people. Here Jade will be one of the people trying to fight creatures.

Netflix has not announced an official release date for the Resident Evil series. However, according to the information obtained so far, the first season of the new series will consist of 8 episodes of 1 hour each. In addition, the series is produced by Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben from Constantin Film. It looks like the coming days will reveal much more detailed information for Netflix’s upcoming new original series.



