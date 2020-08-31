Netflix offers free movies and series to non-subscribers

What was a localized strategy, has now become global: Netflix is ​​making available to users all over the world a free catalog of titles (still reduced, but larger than the experience phase) for non-subscribers.

Movies are available (Eyes that condemn; Bird Box; Two Popes; and Mystery in the Mediterranean), the reality show Blind Wedding, the animation The Chef: Back to Business and an episode from the documentary series Our Planet.

About the series that are also being offered (Stranger Things, Grace & Frankie and Elite) only the first episodes are free; after that, the platform invites the viewer to subscribe to the service. According to the channel, in a statement to the TechCrunch website, “we are looking at other promotions to give new subscribers a great experience”.

Leisure and learning

Making free content available can be more than a marketing strategy, when it serves more than leisure: in April, North American Netflix made 34 of its documentaries available for free on its YouTube channel.

According to the company, “for many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to show documentaries in their classrooms. However, this is not possible with schools closed. So, at their request, we made a selection of our documentaries and series available on the US Netflix channel on YouTube. ”

Each title has, according to the platform, “educational resources available, which can be used by students and teachers – and we will ask questions and answers with some of the creators behind these projects so that students can hear them first hand. We hope that this help, in a way, teachers around the world. ”

Among the selection made by the channel, there are eight episodes of the documentary series Nosso Planet and the films Turning the table of power, The white helmets and The 13th Amendment. Even being on the American platform of the channel, all documentaries have subtitles in Portuguese.



