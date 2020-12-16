Netflix offers audio only mode on Android app

Netflix is ​​starting to offer audio-only mode in its Android app. Thus, the company approaches the podcast trend from a different perspective. According to the news of the Android Police site, the feature is delivered to users as a server update. Users who receive the update see the “Video off” button while watching a TV show or movie in full screen. When this button is tapped, the screen turns black and users only hear sound.

Users will also be able to activate this mode via the “Voice Only” option within months of application. In this mode, users are offered the options of “Always On”, “Headphone or External Speaker” and “Off”.

Turning off video playback reduces data consumption. It can be said that this is a feature that will please those who open Netflix to have sound in the background. It would not be wrong to say that this is a useful opportunity in content where expression is important rather than visuality.

Netflix only offers the audio playback feature in the Android application as we mentioned above. However, it will not be a surprise that this feature will come to Netflix’s iOS application in the upcoming period.



