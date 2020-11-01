Netflix November 2020 calendar: The Crown is coming

As the weather gets colder, more time will be spent in homes. Netflix is ​​one of the tools that will help to spend these times with fun. The Netflix November 2020 calendar looks pretty full thanks to new original movies and TV shows. This article contains details about the November 2020 program and licensed content.

We see that The Crown, one of the most popular productions in the original series, will return on November 15 with its fourth season. With a story centered around a millionaire publisher, Midas’ Disciples will be on air on November 13. Virgin River will also be in front of Netflix viewers with its second season on November 27th. When we look at the original movies, we see that two productions such as HillBilly Elegy and The Life Ahead will be released.

Here’s the Netflix November 2020 program and not-to-miss content, licensed productions:

Netflix November 2020: Original Series

The Crown: Season 4 (15/11/2020)

In the 1980s, Elizabeth faces various conflicts with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, while Prince Charles enters a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer. Disciples of Midas (13/11/2020)

A millionaire publisher receives a blackmail note just as an incriminating story is about to be published. People’s life now depends on his decision. Virgin River: Season 2 (27/11/2020)

Engagement, babies, heartbreak and murder… Mel Monroe finds herself in the midst of great tragedies that have hit the small town of Virgin River. Paranormal (05/11/2020)

A hematologist with suspicion of supernatural events begins to investigate mysterious events when a ghost from his past begins to haunt him. Roads to Us (10/11/2020)

A Christmas crush ignites when sarcastic Dash and jolly Lily text each other through a red notebook they give to each other around New York. Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (18/11/2020)

Interior designer Benjamin “Mr. Noel” Bradley works with a trusted team of “elves” to help families get their homes ready for Christmas. We are the Champions (17/11/2020)

Explore many unique sporting events, from extraordinary to weird, and meet passionate communities interested in these sports.

Netflix November 2020: Original Movies

Hillbilly Elegy (24/11/2020)

A sudden news causes a law student studying at Yale to return to his native Ohio. When he returns, he reflects on his family’s past and his own future. The Life Ahead (13/11/2020)

An elderly Jewish woman living on the Italian coast takes a Muslim boy with him to help him find his way to family love and faith. Mother (03/11/2020)

Shuhei’s mother feels threatened as her son begins to recognize the world beyond her control. The family is dragged into a tragedy. Funny Jangle’s Christmas Adventure (13/11/2020)

A toymaker, who was betrayed by his apprentice and lost all his joy, sees a ray of hope thanks to his intelligent young grandson who appears at his door years later. Christmas Gift Shelling (05/11/2020)

A politician’s assistant is sent to a tropical base to get it closed and falls in love with a pilot on this base, where he’s about to ruin the Christmas tradition. The Princess Switch 2 (19/11/2020)

Duchess Margaret unexpectedly ascends the throne in Montenaro and has difficulties with Kevin. Her replica Stacy must save the day before the Duchess’ new counterpart, the party girl Fiona, appears and breaks her plans.

Netflix November 2020: Movies and TV shows you shouldn’t miss

Netflix Original Show Program

Netflix Original Series

Netflix Original Movie

Netflix Original Documentary

Netflix Original Movie

Netflix Original Documentary

A woman is found dead in a bathtub. There is a puddle of blood near the bathtub. Although his wife suggests that it was an accident, the autopsy tells a completely different story. Call Me By Your Name (16.11.2020)

Licensed Content

Luca Guadagnino’s beloved film Call Me by Your Name, which received many awards in the year it was released, will be on Netflix in November. Mary Queen of Scotland (09.11.2020)

Licensed Content

Starring Saorise Ronan and Margot Robbie, the film is about the conflicts between Scotland’s last queen, Mary Stuart, and Elizabeth I. The Great Pretender: Season 2 (25.11.2020)

Netflix Original Anime

After successful work, Makoto leaves Laurent’s team. But the history of the scam network that holds them together goes back to much older than you think.



