Netflix: New movie “The Prom” promises to be sensational!

Note this date in your calendars! On December 11, Netflix will release “The Prom” a movie that promises to be crazy!

Netflix will be heavy on December 11! Indeed, the platform will release “The Prom” a hellish movie that may cause a lot of noise …

Right now, the streaming giant is starting to release its new stuff for Christmas! Indeed, we saw the landing this week the second part of The Princess of Chicago!

For the month of December, Netflix has some nice surprises in store. Among them are: “The snowman” or “And again Merry Christmas!” »Good films to watch by the fireplace!

However, for this month, the famous platform does not intend to release only content related to Christmas! Indeed, we can discover “Mank” or “The Intruders” side films and side series “After you, chaos” or “Selena: the series”.

A good Netflix program that we let you discover in full here.

Still, there is one film that has not been cited and which should be a hit in December. This is “The Prom” … We tell you more!

NETFLIX WILL RELEASE ‘THE PROM ‘ON DECEMBER 11!

For the Christmas holidays know that you can have fun on Netflix! Indeed, they will release a lot of super nice content!

What interests us here is the movie “The Prom” … The trailer unveiled on Instagram is really too envious!

This is a film about a young woman who could not make it to prom because of her homosexuality. At the same time, Broadway actors are looking to restart their careers.

So, they are going to use the young woman’s case to advertise themselves … Anyway, it looks so cool!

And on the casting side, Netflix has struck a blow! Indeed, for this original film, we will find among others: Meryl Streep, James Corden or Nicole Kidman…

So won? Us, totally!



