Netflix musical with Meryl Streep gets new trailer

Directed by Ryan Murphy (Glee), The Prom has received a full trailer. Netflix’s exclusive musical will be one of the big debuts of the platform this year.

The preview shows the story of young student Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman). Prevented from taking her girlfriend to a prom in a city in the interior of Indiana, the girl receives help from a group of Broadway stars to make her dream come true.

Watch the trailer:

Based on the award-winning Broadway musical of the same name, The Prom is the first production of Ryan Murphy’s long contract with Netflix. In this way, the viewer can expect a moving story with great dance numbers.

Another highlight of the film is the star-studded cast. For example, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and host James Corden form the group of stars. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key play the school’s representatives.

The Prom – or The Graduation Party, as it was baptized in Brazil – opens on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

Tell us your expectations about the musical!



