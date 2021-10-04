Netflix: Musical With Andrew Garfield Gets Exciting Trailer

Netflix released, this Monday (04), the official trailer for tick, tick…BOOM!, musical film starring Andrew Garfield (The Social Network) and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton).

The feature film is an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical story. Larson was an American composer who died at just 35 years old in 1996. He is considered one of the greatest play writers of all time and revolutionized theater with “Rent”.

The film will cover the story of Jon, who wrote compositions while working as a waiter in a New York restaurant.

Check out the trailer for tick, tick…BOOM! subtitled in Portuguese:

“Days before presenting the project, Jon lives a moment of pure pressure and has to deal with his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life far beyond New York, his friend Michael, who abandoned his dreams to seek financial stability, and the artist community plagued by the AIDS epidemic. Running against time, Jon faces the great dilemma of life: what should we do with the time we have?”, says an excerpt from the official synopsis.

The film’s cast also includes names such as Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Vanessa Hudgens and Judith Light. The screenplay is by Steven Levenson and the production is by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

tick, tick…BOOM! premieres November 19 on Netflix and selected movie theaters.