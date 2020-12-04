Netflix: Movie Mank and 30 titles coming to the stream

Another Friday arrived and, with it, another Netflix Agenda. Finally, it’s time to get to know all the new series and movies coming to Netflix this week and decide what to watch in streaming!

This time, the main highlight is the film Mank, a new production by the award-winning director David Fincher. The story follows the trajectory of Herman J. Mankiewicz, screenwriter for the film Citizen Kane, a masterpiece by Orson Welles. In it, we see Mankiewicz’s struggle to be recognized for the feature.

Other highly anticipated titles that will be released this week are the 4th season of Big Mouth and Selena: The Series. Both debut today (4) and promise to move subscribers to the largest streaming in the world.

Check below the complete list of news on the platform. Titles and dates may change by the company.

Netflix Agenda December 4 – 10

Today’s premieres (4)

(2020) Christmas Under Fire (original German film)

(2020) Kings of Johannesburg

(2020) Leyla’s 9 Lives (original Turkish film)

(2020) Big Mouth: season 4 (original series)

(2020) Captain Underpants – Happy Meganatal)

(2020) Mank (original film)

(2020) Selena: The Series (original Mexican series)

New series and movies on Netflix

(2018) 100 Days My Prince (07/12)

(2020) Spirit – Free Ride: Ride with the People (original interactive animation) (08/12)

(2017) Ana and Bruno (09/12)

(2018) Skyscraper: Courage Without Limit (09/12)

(2020) Detention (original series) (05/12)

(2020) Mighty Express: Christmas at full steam (original special) (12/05)

(2015) Hope is the Last to Die (06/12)

(2014) Trust me (06/12)

(2009) Sofa (06/12)

(2014) Isolated (06/12)

(2013) The Boy in the Mirror (12/12)

(2016) The Last Virgin (06/12)

(2015) Little Loving Dictionary 2 (06/12)

(2016) Turbulence (06/12)

(2020) Room 2806: The Accusation (original series) (07/12)

(2013) Tattoo (07/12)

(2020) The Claus Family (original Dutch film) (07/12)

(2020) André & a oliveira (original documentary) (08/12)

(2020) Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (original Brazilian documentary) (12/08)

(2019) Professor Iglesias: 3rd season (original series) (08/12)

(2020) Super Monsters: Helping Santa Claus (original child) (12/08)

(2020) The Incredible Story of the Isle of Roses (original Italian film) (09/12)

(2020) Alice in Borderland (original Japanese series) (10/12)

(2020) El Cazador (10/12)



