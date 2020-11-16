Netflix ‘mimics’ TikTok feature in update

Netflix has implemented a new function that allows you to view small sequences of images, usually with humorous tones. The novelty, called Fast Laughs, is very similar to the format found on TikTok and, soon after, adapted on Reels on Instagram.

The novelty was presented on Twitter by Matt Navarra, who makes a small preview of what to expect from the new Fast Laughs. In your tweet, you can see short clips from famous series and part of the familiar interface showing a vertical feed with a side column of reaction and sharing buttons, as well as new options for adding content to your own list or reproducing the entire source. small stretch.

This measure is part of the changes that seek to modernize the platform to compete with other social networks; another resource of the same nature – and recently added – were ‘stories’, similar to Snapchat and Instagram.

Initially, Fast Laughs will be available only in select countries, being released first in the United States, United Kingdom and other similar markets. With support only for iOS, the feature should arrive in the future on Android phones and in other countries. There is still no forecast of arrival in Brazil.



