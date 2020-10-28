Netflix measures version of the athlete on Colin Kaepernick

Netflix has already decided who will play the player Colin Kaepernick in the series about the athlete’s adolescence. The chosen one is Jaden Michael, who recently starred in the movie Vampires vs Bronx on the platform.

Colin in Black & White is a six-episode miniseries that will portray Kaepernick’s adolescence as a young black man growing up in a white foster family.

According to the original synopsis, the series “will follow [Colin’s] journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity and providing meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today” .

Produced by Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury as showrunner, Colin in Black & White will feature the narration of Kaepernick himself in the present. DuVernay and Starrbury have already worked together on the production Eyes that Condemn.

“We seek to give a new perspective to the different realities that blacks face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as a black man adopted in a white community during my high school years. It is an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava so that the world see them, “said the athlete – who will also be a producer – when the series was announced in June.

In addition to starring Vampires vs. Bronx, Jaden Michael also made small appearances in the series Blue Bloods and Gotham.

The miniseries has no release date yet.



