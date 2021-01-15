Netflix may be testing space audio feature for Airpods Pro

Netflix may be about to support a high-performance audio feature, making Airpods Pro and Max users able to have an even more immersive experience with accessories when watching streaming.

It is not new that the headphones have a different quality, where spatial audio ends up being a very interesting option for those who want to have audio with a 360 degree format, where the sound undergoes an improvement that pleases those who use the devices, when the final result is reproduced.

And, according to 9To5mac, Netflix would be working to allow users to be able to watch movies and series with spatial audio enabled, giving a different experience to the public, both on Apple TV, iPads and iPhones.

According to information, this novelty would have been in the experience phase for a month, showing that the developers are dedicated to making sure that not only the competitor Disney Plus has this novelty, but also the largest streaming of videos and series in the world.

The fact that the developers are already working to have this solution and the company, perhaps, just needs to convert the surround sound to virtual, means that Netflix does not have to wait many months to release this novelty to the public, so it is important to keep an eye on upcoming updates.