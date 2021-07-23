Netflix: Masters of the Universe and 21 More Releases Arrive in Streaming

Netflix: The weekend is just around the corner and you still don’t know what to watch on Netflix? So, keep an eye out for this edition of the Netflix Agenda, as we’ve separated all releases that arrive on the platform as of today (9).

In the world of series, the highlight of the week is the premiere of the third season of How to Sell Drugs Online (Quick). In the new wave of episodes, Moritz, Lenny and Dan decide to close the deal after getting 1 million euros. However, the decision goes against Moritz’s ego, which he simply can’t let go of.

But if you’re in the mood to shed some tears this Friday, the movie The Last Love Letter is now available in the catalog. In the plot, we follow the young Jennifer Stirling after waking up with no memory in the 1960s, in London. With this, she discovers that she has written several love letters to a lover named Anthony O’Hare, with whom she was willing to risk her marriage.

Netflix schedule from July 23rd to 29th

Today’s Premieres on Netflix (23)

Sky Rojo (Season 2)

Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia (Season 1)

Epoch-Marking Movies (Season 2)

Is it Love? (1st Season)

The Last Love Letter

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

APPported

blood red sky

Second Chance Rivals

African America

New series on Netflix

27/07 – How to sell drugs online (fast) (Season 3)

27/07 – Mighty Express (4th Season)

07/28 – The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Season 1)

07/28 – Tattoo Fail (Season 1)

07/28 – Blind Marriage (Season 2)

New movies on Netflix

7/26 – A day with Jerusa

27/07 – Antonia – A Symphony

7/27 – Plastic Cup Boyz – Laughing My Mask Off!

07/28 – Night School

07/28 – Bartkowiak

7/29 – Transformers: War for Cybertron: The Kingdom

07/29 – Running away from Love