Netflix marks the Golden Globe with The Crown

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony was held digitally with live connections made remotely in the shadow of the global coronavirus epidemic. While some difficulties were experienced at the award ceremony, which was held for the first time in such a format, the online content platforms were again in the foreground overnight. Netflix made its mark on the Golden Globe with its popular series The Crown.

The Crown brought four awards to Netflix. Josh O’Connor, one of the actors of The Crown, which won the Best Drama Series award, received Best Actor, Emma Corrin for Best Actress, and Gillian Anderson for Best Supporting Actress.

Another popular Netflix production in 2020, Queen’s Gambit won the Best Mini Series award. The lead actor of the series, Anya Taylor-Joy, won the Best Actress award. Trial of the Chicago won the award for 7 Best Screenplays, while Rosamund Pike won the Best Actress award in the comedy category for her role in “I Care A Lot”. Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year, was also awarded for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Although Netflix especially marked the night with The Crown, other online platforms did not leave the night empty-handed. Amazon Studios won Golden Globes in three categories, while Apple wrapped up the night with awards for Jason Sudeikis’s performance in Ted Lasso.