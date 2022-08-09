Netflix makes up less than one percent of its subscribers to play their games

Netflix has been working on its video game initiative for some time, but it seems Netflix subscribers are not catching up. According to a new CNBC report, 1.7 million Netflix subscribers interact with the service’s games daily, which is less than 1% of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers.

Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times, which is about 10% of Netflix subscribers. However, this does not apply to individual users who may have uploaded multiple titles. No matter how you look at it, this is a very small part of Netflix customers who use available games. This data is obtained from Apptopia, a global app tracker.

Netflix’s current catalog of games consists of 24 games, from Netflix adaptations like Stranger Things to multiplatform indies like Moonlighter. We also know that the company is working on adapting its original streaming content, including “King’s Gambit,” “Shadow and Bone,” and “Money Heist.”

In January, Netflix said it was committed to providing its customers with the “absolutely best” gaming service. It began releasing games in November 2021, when active Netflix subscribers can access the catalog of available games at no extra cost. The company hopes to increase its catalog to almost 50 available games by the end of 2022.

It’s been a difficult few months for Netflix. In July, the company announced that it had lost almost 1 million subscribers in the last quarter. Netflix is also in the midst of a crackdown on password sharing as it blames users using shared accounts for part of its problems.

However, it’s not so bad for Netflix: “Very Strange Things 4” quickly became the second most popular series in Netflix history, second only to Squid Game.

