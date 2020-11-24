Netflix makes action with Bruna Marquezine in streaming

Without a contract since she left Rede Globo earlier this year, actress Bruna Marquezine finally disclosed which platform she is going to. In a comical video, Bruna revealed to fans that she is going to Netflix, which used the same video to welcome the actress.

Welcome, Bruna Marquezine!

The video starts with the Brazilian actress going to sleep looking forward to the first day of work at the new company. Upon falling asleep, she dreams of Netflix series. Going into The Queen’s Gambit, Dark, The Curse of Bly and Elite Mansion.

To close the references, the video also has the participation of Bobby Berk, from Queer Eye. The actor appears through an audio wishing good luck to Bruna Marquezine on the first day of work. All interactions happen in a comical way and with the face of the actress being placed in some characters of the series.

In the end, to close with a flourish, the actress enters the human resources room and is received by herself!

Statements from Netflix and Bruna

Referring to games with names that intend to ship couples, the streaming platform launched the video with the following caption: “It’s not just a dream, guys. #BruFlix is ​​real! Welcome, @BruMarquezine”.

The actress also made the promotion fun. In an Instagram post, Bruna wrote the following caption: “Netflix-se”. Referring to Fernando de Noronha’s famous post.



