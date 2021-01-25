Netflix: “Lupine” Boosts Cascadeur’s “Meaning” Playback!

The title “Meaning” by Cascadeur has been a huge success since the release of the series “Lupine” on the Netflix streaming platform.

Featured on Lupin’s soundtrack on Netflix, the stunt artist’s title Meaning is a hit on Shazam and Spotify.

Building on its success, the Netflix series has relaunched sales of Maurice Leblanc’s adventures of the hero in bookstores. Just that !

But that’s not all ! Cascadeur’s song Meaning (Choral Version) also benefited from this international exposure. It is now one of the most searched titles on the Shazam app since its stint in Episode 4 of the Netflix series.

As the Charts in France website indicates, the track climbed to the 7th position in the top France of the music recognition app.

Globally, Meaning (Choral Version), taken from the album The Human Octopus, reached # 81 in service requests. The track is today the most listened to his discography.

What is surprising is that the title was released in 2011 already. It is present in particular in many films. Like Le Sens de la Fête by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano (2017) as well as Le Ciel attendra by Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar (2016). Or stand up straight by Katia Lewkowicz (2013) and The Normal Heart by Ryan Murphy (2014). So this is a huge success!

“What makes me happy is this resonance. I’ve received a lot of messages and the song is widely listened to on Spotify, ”responded Cascadeur in Le Républicain Lorrain.

NETFLIX: THE CREATOR UNVEILS THE DATE OF THE 2ᵉ PART OF “LUPINE”!

But what fans of the Netflix series really want to know is when Part 2 will be released. Indeed, they seem eager to find out what happens next. The creator of Lupine has therefore put an end to the rumors.

Thus, in an interview with the Spanish site SensaCine, George Kay explained that the 5 episodes were already shot. Good news ! However, we will have to wait a little longer because they will be released at the end of this year 2021.

“Right now we have a five-part first part and five more part two coming out at the end of this year 2021. We’ve already shot those episodes, so it’s very exciting. Then we hope to continue the series for many more parts. I like the idea of ​​seeing the character of young Assane grow alongside the actor. That would be great. Hopefully we’ll do more episodes, ”he explains.

Either way, everything suggests that Lupin’s adventures are far from over for Omar Sy. Indeed, since it went live in January, the Netflix series has established itself as the most watched series in the world. To be continued !