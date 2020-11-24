Netflix: Love & Anarchy is a fun Swedish TV show!

Love & Anarchy: the new sexy and funny Swedish series available on Netflix! We give you more details. What is the new Netflix Love & Anarchy series worth?

After the Quicksand series, Netflix offers us a new Swedish production. The Love & Anarchy series landed on our small screens on November 4th.

The Netflix series is then found in the category of romantic comedies. It must be said that this genre is very popular, especially during the holiday season.

But Love & Anarchy is not a series like any other. Even if we find the classic pattern of two protagonists, white and straight who turn around.

But the series stands out for its boldness and modernity. So the story takes place in Stockholm. It stars Sofie is a businesswoman, 30, married with a child, and Max, a young computer scientist in his twenties.

NETFLIX: LOVE & ANARCHY

Thus, from the first episode, the new Netflix series breaks the codes. Indeed, in one of the first scenes of the series, we see the heroine masturbating in her bathroom, while her children and her husband have breakfast in the next room.

And that’s not all. The young woman, consultant in a publishing company, repeats the experience in her office. Sofie thought she was alone but Max sees her and films her!

The young man takes the opportunity to blackmail him at first. But that’s more of a game of heading or no heading.

The two protagonists of the Love & Anarchy series are therefore launching increasingly crazy challenges. And you can clearly feel the sexual tension between the two.

A childish and yet so dangerous game of seduction. The game then becomes uncontrollable and will have repercussions on the life of Sofie and Max. Visit Netflix to find out more!



