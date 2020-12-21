Netflix, Locke & Key is already renewed for the new season

To the delight of fans of the series, Netflix has just announced season 3 of Locke & Key, even before the second begins!

Netflix continues to enrich its already extensive catalog, and at the same time, to make happy its millions of users. As fans wait for Locke & Key season 2, the platform is already announcing the 3ᵉ!

In this period, to say the least, the Netflix streaming platform appears to be the French ‘best ally. They can’t do without it!

And for good reason, the latter never ceases to feed its content with new films, documentaries and series, each more captivating than the next.

Released on February 7, 2020, Locke & Key is therefore one of the new successful series that very quickly won over users. It must be said that it sends very heavy!

Fans of this little masterpiece from Joe Hill, the son of the famous American writer Stepheen King, are eagerly awaiting the release of the 2nd season.

And to their delight, it is coming very soon! In fact, a third season is already being prepared, as Netflix recently announced.

Yes, you did hear!



